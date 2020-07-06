Small Hours: Who suffered most, John Martyn’s partners or his children?

Book review: Graeme Thomson’s unsettling biography paints a picture of a damaged man

Tony Clayton-Lea
John Martyn performing in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2007. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

John Martyn performing in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2007. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

At a John Martyn gig, recalls UK singer-songwriter Ralph McTell, an audience member shouts at the singer, “Lighten up, John, take it easy”. Martyn’s belligerent reply? “It’s not my f**king job to take it easy!”

After reading Graeme Thomson’s comprehensive, thoughtful and often unsettling biography of the man, there is little wonder the singer rarely, if ever, reached a place of contentment. This is a person, writes Thomson, who “displayed classic patterns of coercive behaviour – controlling, manipulative, mercurial. Quick to emotional and sometimes physical violence when drunk, drugged or simply enraged, he fostered paranoia and panic even when he was being nice”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.