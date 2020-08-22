Sitting in a Cloud, a poem by Julie O’Callaghan
From her new collection, Magnum Mysterium
Julie O’Callaghan. Photograph: Kim Haughton
The Irish monk
in his igloo of stone
inhabits a rock
jutting up from the ocean.
Sitting in a cloud
he watches weather approaching.
Where does it come from?
Beyond the known universe.
Beyond the realm of knowledge.
From a direction never mapped.
Julie O’Callaghan’s collections include Tell Me This Is Normal: New and Selected Poems (Bloodaxe). Today’s poem is from her new collection, Magnum Mysterium (Bloodaxe)