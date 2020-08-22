Sitting in a Cloud, a poem by Julie O’Callaghan

The Irish monk

in his igloo of stone

inhabits a rock

jutting up from the ocean.

Sitting in a cloud

he watches weather approaching.

Where does it come from?

Beyond the known universe.

Beyond the realm of knowledge.

From a direction never mapped.

Julie O’Callaghan’s collections include Tell Me This Is Normal: New and Selected Poems (Bloodaxe). Today’s poem is from her new collection, Magnum Mysterium (Bloodaxe)