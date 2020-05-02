I came to Mark Lanegan backwards. It was Isabel Campbell I’d wanted to listen to when I bought Ballad of the Broken Seas in 2006, and Lanegan just happened to be there singing with her. It’s a beautiful record and Lanegan’s voice is the first thing on it. It’s not something that can be missed. Google tells us Lanegan is a baritone but that’s like stating that Lionel Messi is a footballer; it doesn’t quite capture the man.

I started going back through his solo career, his bands and side projects, back to Seattle and Kurt Cobain, and further back to his first band, Screaming Trees. And as I went back, I had to go forward as Lanegan released more solo records, more bands and projects, more records with Isabel Campbell. It was impossible to keep up. Lanegan is like Mozart; there’s a lot of him.