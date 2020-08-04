Shots in the Dark: A portrait of Britain as a struggling team

Book review: David Kynaston takes the UK’s temperature as old certainties crumble

Keith Duggan
Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr lifting the FA Cup after Sunderland had beaten Leeds 1-0 to win the 1973 final at Wembley Stadium, London, on May 5th. Photograph: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images

Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr lifting the FA Cup after Sunderland had beaten Leeds 1-0 to win the 1973 final at Wembley Stadium, London, on May 5th. Photograph: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images

Sports fans have a gift for absorbing peak experience. David Kynaston’s revelation came quite early in a life that has been wedded to the fortunes and – more frequently – the disappointments of following Aldershot FC.

It is Friday, May 4th, 1973, and Kynaston has travelled from Oxford, where he is preparing for his final exams, to see “the Shots” away at Stockport in a heady bid to leave Division Four for the first time since the formation of the club in 1926.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.