Shots in the Dark: A portrait of Britain as a struggling team

Sports fans have a gift for absorbing peak experience. David Kynaston’s revelation came quite early in a life that has been wedded to the fortunes and – more frequently – the disappointments of following Aldershot FC.

It is Friday, May 4th, 1973, and Kynaston has travelled from Oxford, where he is preparing for his final exams, to see “the Shots” away at Stockport in a heady bid to leave Division Four for the first time since the formation of the club in 1926.