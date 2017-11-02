Shortlists announced for the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2017
Among the nominees are Ryan Tubridy, Cecelia Ahern, John Banville, Molly McCloskey, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, authors of Oh My God What a Complete Ashling.
Here are the shortlisted entries for this year’s Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2017.
TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year
- The Woodcutter and His Family, Frank McGuinness (Brandon)
- Atlas of the Irish Revolution, John Crowley, Donál Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo (Cork University Press)
- A Sense of Home, Helen James (Hachette Books Ireland)
- Tangleweed and Brine, Deirdre Sullivan illustrated by Karen Vaughan (Little Island)
- Connemara & Aran, Walter Pfeiffer (Artisan House)
- De Valera Volume 1: Rise (1882, 1932), David McCullagh (Gill Books)
National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)
- Rabbit and the Bear: The Pest in the Nest, Julian Gough and Jim Field (Hodder Children’s Press)
- Socks for Mr. Wolf, Tatyana Feeney (The O’Brien Press)
- A Sailor went to Sea, Sea, Sea, Favourite Rhymes from an Irish Childhood, Sarah Webb illustrated by Steve McCarthy (The O’Brien Press)
- Patrick and the President, Ryan Tubridy illustrated by PJ Lynch (Walker Books)
- The President’s Glasses, Peter Donnelly (Gill Books)
- Foclóiropedia: A Journey Through the Irish Language from Arán to Zú, Fatti Burke and John Burke (Gill Books)
National Books Tokens Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)
- Illegal, Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin illustrated Giovanni Rigano (Hodder Children’s Books)
- The Forever Court, Dave Rudden (Puffin)
- A Place Called Perfect, Helena Duggan (Usborne Publishing)
- Star by Star, Sheena Wilkinson (Little Island)
- A Dangerous Crossing, Jane Mitchell (Little Island)
- Stand by Me, Judi Curtin (The O’Brien Press)
Dept 51 @ Eason Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year
- Spellbook of the Lost and Found, Moïra Fowley-Doyle (Corgi Childrens)
- Perfect, Cecelia Ahern (HarperCollins Children’s Books)
- Moonrise, Sarah Crossan (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)
- Like Other Girls, Claire Hennessy (Hot Key Books)
- Tangleweed and Brine, Deirdre Sullivan illustrated Karen Vaughan (Little Island)
- The Girl in Between, Sarah Carroll (Simon & Schuster UK)
Eason Book Club Novel of the Year
- Mrs Osmond, John Banville (Viking)
- When Light is Like Water, Molly McCloskey (Penguin Ireland)
- The Heart’s Invisible Furies, John Boyne (Doubleday)
- Smile, Roddy Doyle (Jonathan Cape)
- Midwinter Break, Bernard MacLaverty (Johnathan Cape)
- he: A Novel, John Connolly (Hodder & Stoughton)
Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year
- Orange Blossom Days, Patricia Scanlan (Simon & Schuster)
- The Break, Marian Keyes (Michael Joseph)
- Operation Trumpsformation, Ross O’Carroll-Kelly (Penguin Ireland)
- The Good Mother, Sinéad Moriarty (Penguin Ireland)
- The Woman at 72 Derry Lane, Carmel Harrington (HarperCollins Publishers)
- Keep You Safe, Melissa Hill (HQ)
Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year
- Can You Keep A Secret?, Karen Perry (Michael Joseph)
- Here and Gone, Haylen Beck (Harvill Secker)
- Let the Dead Speak, Jane Casey (HaperCollins Publisher)
- One Bad Turn, Sinéad Crowley (Quercus)
- There was a Crooked Man, Cat Hogan (Poolbeg Press)
- The Therapy House, Julie Parsons (New Island Books)
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
- I Found My Tribe, Ruth Fitzmaurice (Chatto & Windus)
- Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber)
- The Gospel According to Blindboy, Blindboy Boatclub (Gill Books)
- Oh My God What A Complete Aisling The Novel, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books)
- Montpelier Parade, Karl Geary (Harvill Secker)
- Harvesting, Lisa Harding (New Island Books)
Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year
- In America: Tales from Trump Country, Caitríona Perry (Gill Books)
- After Ireland, Declan Kiberd (Head of Zeus)
- Alfie, Trevor White (Penguin Ireland)
- Brexit and Ireland, Tony Connelly (Penguin Ireland)
- Wounds: A Memoir of War & Love, Fergal Keane (William Collins)
- I Am, I Am, I Am, Maggie O’ Farrell (Headline)
Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year
- The M Word:, Maia Dunphy (Gill Books)
- WikiBeaks, Dustin the Turkey (Transworld Ireland)
- Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same?, Stefanie Preissner (Hechette Books Ireland )
- Everything, Vogue William (Hachette Books Ireland)
- Owning It: Your Bullsh*t-Free Guide to Living with Anxiety, Caroline Foran (Hachette Books Ireland)
- Motherfoclóir, Darch Ó Séaghdha (Head of Zeus)
EUROSPAR Cookbook of the Year
- Cook Well, Eat Well, Rory O’ Connell (Gill Books)
- Neven Maguire’s Perfect Irish Christmas, Neven Maguire (Gill Books)
- Fearless Food, Lynda Booth (DCS Publishing)
- Half Hour Hero, Roz Purcell (Penguin Ireland)
- Home Baking, Rachel Allen (HarperCollins Publishers)
- The Cookery School, Donnybrook Fair, Niall Murphy (Mercier Press)
Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year
- The Choice, Philly McMahon with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)
- The Ascent: Séan Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, Barry Ryan (Gill Books)
- Shay: Any Given Saturday, The Autobiography- Shay Given (Trinity Mirror Sport Media )
- The Warrior’s Code: My Autobiography, Jackie Tyrell with Christy O’ Connor (Trinity Mirror Sport Media)
- Gooch: The Autobiography, Colm Cooper with Vincent Hogan (Transworld Ireland)
- Form: My Autobiography, Kieran Fallon with Oliver Holt (Simon & Schuster UK)
RTÉ Radio One’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listeners’ Choice Award
- Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family- Kathy McKeon (Simon & Schuster)
- he: A Novel, John Connolly (Hodder & Stoughton)
- Ithaca, Alan McMonagle (Picador)
- The Word is Murder, Anthony Horowitz (Century)
- Admissions: A Life in Brain Surgery, Henry Marsh (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)
- Francis Brennan’s Book of Household Management, Francis Brennan (Gill Books)
- Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year
- Points, Amanda Bell (From the Irish Times)
- Seven Sugar Cubes, Clodagh Beresford (From the Irish Times)
- Bride and Moth, Tara Bergin (From the Tragic Death of Eleanor Marx)
- Ledwidge in Manchester, John McAuliffe (From the Irish Times)
- Writing.ie Short Story of the Year
- Back to Bones, Christine Dwyer Hickey (Longlisted for Sunday Times EFG Short Story Award)
- Consolata, Nuala O’ Connor (From Joyride to Jupiter, New Island Books)
- Dogs, Helena Mulkerns (From Ferenji and other Stories, Doire Press)
- Hollow, Paul McVeigh (From Numéro Cinq Magazine)
- In the Event of an Emergency, Patricia McAdoo (From Books Ireland Magazine)
- Upcycle: an account of some strange happenings on Botanic Road, June Caldwell (From Room Little Darker, New Island Books)