Seven Necessary Sins: A call to arms for the feminist fight ahead

“When a woman is ‘too much’, she is essentially uncontrollable and unashamed. That makes her dangerous.” Mona Eltahawy’s feminist manifesto Seven Necessary Sins is a brash, rage-fuelled “fuck-you to the patriarchy,” a book whose defiant tone is clear from the first sentence to the last. Written by a woman who has made it her life’s work to be “too much”, her book is both a call to arms and a how-to guide into battle.

Eltahawy is an Egyptian-American author and award-winning public speaker whose work has been published in the Guardian, the New York Times and the Washington Post. She frequently speaks about current affairs on the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera and other media outlets, where her goal is “always to disrupt the patriarchy”.