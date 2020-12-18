Secrets Never Told by Dermot Bolger: Precise and poised

Questions, dark memories and untold truths surface in this collection by Dermot Bolger. The opening story, The Last Person, singles out a lone individual appearing in an unlikely environment, much to the shock of his old colleague. Bolger sets the tone here for a collection of perspectives on hidden grief, misunderstandings, secrets and betrayals.

The characters in each tale feel mystified and troubled and are in search of an answer or an outlet for their confessions. One Seed of Doubt explores widowhood and the interruption of mourning on suspicion of adultery. This and Supermarket Flowers offer moments of comedy within a collection that carries the heavy issues of oppression, abandonment and shame.