Sarah Crossan wins Young Adult award at the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards

Laureate na nÓg honoured for her verse novel, Toffee

Tony Murray

Sarah Crossan, centre, with other award winners and host Jordan Stephens in foreground

Sarah Crossan, centre, with other award winners and host Jordan Stephens in foreground

 

Ireland’s Laureate na nÓg, Sarah Crossan, took home the Young Adult award for her verse novel Toffee at the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards in central London last night.

The BAMB awards are curated annually by bookshops in the UK and Ireland. Afterwards, Crossan, already the recipient of numerous awards for her writing, expressed her delight and said: “This one is particularly special because it’s voted on by readers themselves”.

Toffee, the story of an unlikely friendship between a runaway teenage girl and an elderly woman with dementia, was chosen along with eight other winners, including Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming and No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, the collected speeches of Greta Thunberg.

Sarah Crossan, right, with Sanchita Basu De Sarker, owner of the Children’s Bookshop in Muswell Hill, north London
Sarah Crossan, right, with Sanchita Basu De Sarker, owner of the Children’s Bookshop in Muswell Hill, north London

Other Irish writers nominated for awards were Rónán Hession for his novel Leonard and Hungry Paul and Kit de Waal for her YA novel, Becoming Dinah.

Along with host Jordan Stephens from rap duo Rizzle Kicks, a packed audience in Foyle’s flagship bookshop on Charing Cross Road celebrated seven out of eight wins overall for women authors from five different countries, including Caroline Criado Pérez, Madeline Miller, Catherine Bruton and Bridget Collins.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.