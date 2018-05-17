Sarah Crossan is appointed Laureate na nÓg

Bestselling and awardwinning children’s author Sarah Crossan was appointed as the new Laureate na nÓg today by President Michael D Higgins. In this Saturday’s Irish Times, she sets out her agenda to Anna Carey. Also, Tara Brady talks to Ian McEwan about the film adaptation of On Chesil Beach; and Michael Morpurgo discusses the stage adaptation of Private Peaceful with Sara Keating.

As Sally Rooney’s first issue as editor of The Stinging Fly and the Dublin Review of Book’s 100th issue are published, Sarah Gilmartin explores the rise and rise of the Irish literary magazine.

In our reviews section, we have John Banville on The Order of Time by Carlo Rovelli; Dervla Murphy on Figures in a Landscape by Paul Theroux; John Boyne on Janice Pariat’s The Nine-Chambered Heart; Sarah Gilmartin on A Shout in the Ruins by Kevin Powers; Christopher Kissane on Ireland’s Green Larder by Margaret Hickey; Freya McClements on Stuart Bailie’s Trouble Songs; Henrietta McKervey on Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion by Michelle Dean; Manchán Magan on Catherine Foley’s Beyond the Breakwater: Memories of Home; Suzanne Lynch on God Save Texas by Lawrence Wright; Houman Barekat on Break.up by Joanna Walsh; Declan Hughes on the best new crime novels; Julie Parsons on In Cold Blood by Truman Capote; and a new poem by Anne Haverty.