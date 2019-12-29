Sally Rooney’s novel among Barack Obama’s favourite reads of 2019

Normal People by Irish author Sally Rooney was among Barack Obama’s favourite reads of 2019 alongside a book about the Troubles .

He took to social media on the weekend to share his favorite reads of 2019 - a scholarly list that shows the former US president remains very much a bookworm.

The now traditional yearly list ranges across history, economics and award-winning literature and even singles out a couple of recommendations for sports fans.

Among the 19 books are two Irish picks - he lists Sally Rooney’s second novel Normal People, which won Best Novel at the Coasta Book awards. He also lists Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe which is set during the Troubles.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” Mr Obama said in a posting on Twitter. “We’ll start with books today, movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”

During his eight years in the Oval Office, Mr Obama was renowned as a voracious reader and regularly espoused the delights and benefits of the written word. In a longer posting on Instagram, he said the list had become a “fun little tradition.”

“Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy -work and family life, social and volunteer csally rooney ommitments - outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he wrote. “They’re the fabric that helps make up a life.”

The full list:

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power by Shoshana Zuboff

The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company by William Dalrymple

Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep

Girl, Woman, Otherby Bernardine Evaristo

The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer

How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Lot: Stories by Bryan Washington

Normal People by Sally Rooney

The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

Solitary by Albert Woodfox

The Topeka School by Ben Lerner

Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusionby Jia Tolentino

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi

We Live in Water: Stories by Jess Walter

Mr Obam also listed two books for the sports fans.

A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule by Jim Rooney

The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala

