Exactly two years ago, the #MeToo revolution ignited. Storms have been talked, reams have been written. But what has not been quite absorbed is that, more than all the treatises and tracts, #MeToo explains the “why” of rape better than anything before. Beautiful, talented women, raped by powerful men.

Almost invariably, before their careers ever took off, they were disenfranchised and destroyed. Why? It certainly wasn’t sex as these men could have any kind of sex at will. The purpose of the rapes was clear – to show the women exactly who had the power. Just in case they thought their beauty and their talent gave them any.