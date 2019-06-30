Ultra running is running, sort of, and that’s not being pejorative. Rather, ultra running involves putting one foot in front of the other for upwards of 40 hours at distances exceeding 100 miles in one go, or over days, and always in inhospitable places, be they deserts or ice-capped mountains.

The elite average 8:30 per mile over tortuous terrain, so even for them, it’s less about speed than endurance and a journey into what ultra-runners dub the Pain Cave – a confluence of psychological doubt and physiological exhaustion that can break the body and soul of a runner. Sound appealing? Seemingly, to hordes of runners, novices and elites alike, it is!

Ultra running’s appeal lies in part in that it has eclipsed what was formerly the recognized limit of human endurance – the marathon and so-called wall. Hardly anybody discusses the wall anymore. For all our alleged sloven lifestyle, newspapers regularly document a Lazarus of the couch phenomenon, as the most unsuspecting characters, the pack-a-day smoker and drinker, the grossly overweight, transform themselves through diet and exercise over the course of some reality TV show.