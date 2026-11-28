MI5 headquarters in London. 'Spycraft during the 20th-century war years and in between still holds a tang of dashing heroism and genuine consensus in its cleverness in fighting fascism and nazism, and it’s nicely displayed' in this book.

The MI5 Archive: Official Secrets Author : Mark Dunton and Stephen Twigge. Foreword by Nick Harkaway ISBN-13 : 9780500030455 Publisher : Thames and Hudson Guideline Price : £45; 368pp

Towards the end of this “definitive visual record of MI5, from its origins to the modern day”, a rare passage appears where the authors reach for the kind of scenario that befits the public idea of clandestine work by the British security services.

“It was a warm summer evening in Moscow in July 1985, and Oleg Gordievsky was standing outside a baker’s shop on Kutuzovsky Prospekt overlooking the River Moskva, holding a distinctive plastic Safeway carrier bag. Moving towards him along the busy pavement, almost lost in the crowd of shoppers, came a middle-aged man carrying his groceries in a green Harrods bag and eating a Mars bar. The two men briefly made eye contact as they passed each other and went their separate ways. Operation PIMLICO, an audacious plan to exfiltrate one of Britain’s most successful double agents from Soviet Russia under the noses of the KGB, was under way.”

Real-world espionage is rarely this cinematically entertaining, however, as you trace the history and evolution of MI5 from its inception in 1909 through this doorstopper volume. Instead, it’s mostly drudgingly dirty work, much of it dubious from a moral and ethical standpoint, and this publication shows both the finesse of such organisations (invisible ink, fake passports, bugs, phone tapping, etc), but also the folly of much of it. All that energy and money expended, and yet most of what happens in the end seems ultimately determined by “events, dear boy, events”, as British prime minister Harold Macmillan had it.

Spycraft during the 20th-century war years and in between still holds a tang of dashing heroism and genuine consensus in its cleverness in fighting fascism and nazism, and it’s nicely displayed here, with case studies of different operatives, including pioneer women agents, extracts of testimonies, and confessions.

One double agent convinced the Germans that there was an Irish minefield (“southeast of Fastnet Rock, South Ireland”) during the second World War, for example, which helped protect the route of the Atlantic convoys bound for Britain. The high-wire brilliance of another double operative in the same war – Agent GARBO, a Barcelona chicken farmer – is also documented. He was feeding the Germans false information about his observations of Britain while he was sat in the Lisbon public library; the men of Glasgow would do anything for a pint of good wine, GARBO relayed. Hitler was an admirer of his work, nevertheless.

The Cold War section of the MI5 Archive reads more worryingly, however. Many involved in such privileged positions with secretive powers seem positively unhinged and foolhardy. But the reader is given the straight official line, even if there was not enough intelligence to match all that agency, especially at the height of the arms race. The aforementioned Gordievsky was a KGB man from the 1960s until he was recruited by MI6 in ‘74 as a double agent. He witnessed both sides of the insanity fuelling the mind-boggling nuclear era of mutually assured destruction (MAD) in the 1980s.

The authors write: “The intelligence supplied by Gordievsky proved crucial in alerting the West to the growing paranoia that characterised the ageing Soviet leadership in the early 1980s.” (The US president Ronald Reagan himself entered his eighth decade in 1981.) Considering this known paranoia of the other side, it’s startling then to read: “In November 1983, Nato began preparations for Able Archer 83, a command-post exercise simulating the release of nuclear weapons.” Think about that for a moment; these decisions were being made based on intelligence. It brings to mind the line in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove: “He’ll see everything, he’ll see the big board!”

Unsurprisingly, Moscow placed its air force and missile units on high alert in readiness for a surprise attack, and the text adds: “Concerned that the Soviet leadership might disastrously misread western intentions and initiate a pre-emptive nuclear strike, Gordievsky advised that the exercise should be dialled down and the final stages covering nuclear release omitted entirely… accidental nuclear war had been narrowly avoided.”

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The authors then go on to write (with straight faces, I presume) that after Gordievsky, who died last year, reached safety in Britain in 1985, he was: “personally thanked by both Margaret Thatcher and Reagan for his bravery and undercover work, which helped strengthen freedom and democracy”. One wonders exactly how such covert work, with no disclosure of expense to taxpayers, and being part of a larger system of authority (that awful word) which almost steers the world to nuclear apocalypse… strengthens freedom and democracy?

The book admirably condenses well-known scandals involving British espionage – the Profumo Affair, Labour MP and alleged spy John Stonehouse faking his own death, attempts to discredit the Spycatcher memoirs of ex-MI5 man Peter Wright – considering many of these stories can fill volumes of their own, and have done.

Historical figures feature, too: Roger Casement, George Orwell, Mata Hari and one-time resident of Ireland, Oswald Mosley. There are plenty of other interesting asides: for example, the first official leader of the British intelligence services when first set up was a Kerryman, Sneem’s William Melville.

Security has always been an Achilles’ heel of intelligence services – there’s usually a side making a higher bid for information

The case of Maxwell Knight acts as a useful study of the British establishment. A long-time member of British Fascisti, he was recruited by MI6, and then MI5, where he used his connections to infiltrate the British Union of Fascists formed by Mosley in 1932. Knight later became better known as an avuncular presenter of Country Questions on BBC radio, was supposedly the inspiration for Ian Fleming’s “M”, and published a series of bestselling nature books.

Of course, the most infamous chapter in British espionage history is that of the Cambridge Spy Ring, which passed huge volumes of highly classified information to the Soviet Union during and after the second World War. Remarkably, none of the five (all Cambridge University graduates, it’s worth noting), were ever prosecuted – even though investigations rolled from the 1950s to the ‘80s.

One of the five, Kim Philby, offered to make a full confession if he was not prosecuted, but was left unmonitored in the days after this meeting. Philby then ran for Russia. These are strange circumstances on their own, but you would have liked wider context from the authors in cases such as this, where important details have been omitted. When confronted by the agent, Philby is alleged to have said “I had not expected you so soon”. This (well-known) remark opens up a whole new dimension to the story, suggesting that the KGB had someone inside even higher up again, and that they were controlling the entire operation.

One of the other spies, Anthony Blunt, who gained immunity from prosecution with his confession, kept his royal position as surveyor of the queen’s pictures until 1972, and served in an advisory capacity to the royal collection until 1978. (Queen Elizabeth had been informed about Blunt.) A third spy, John Cairncross, moved to Italy in 1967 to work as a translator for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation. So here we have “justice”, to sit alongside the aforementioned “freedom” and “democracy”.

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Security has always been an Achilles’ heel of intelligence services – there’s usually a side making a higher bid for information – and it’s aptly displayed in the case of the suburbanite spy couple Harry Houghton and Ethel “Bunty” Gee, who would not have looked out of place in the sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. Their motivation was not ideological, as it was for the communist travellers of Cambridge, however; they passed secrets to the Soviets in the 1950s for cash and gifts (Bolshoi Ballet tickets being one example).

The material in the book becomes thinner as we approach recent history: the IRA bombing campaign in Britain and the Troubles; the activities of the UK’s communist Angry Brigade in the 1970s; the Women’s Peace Camp at Greenham Common airbase in the ‘80s; Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi and groups linked to the Middle East, and so on, are addressed in general terms – there is little to make you drop your marmalade.

With the slight thaw in the Cold War, MI5’s work now seems primarily to lie in counter-terrorism, watching China, Iran, and Russia. The distinction in subversion of the security services, and subversion by the security services, will likely remain though.

The authors state that MI5 is “responsible for protecting the UK against threats to national security”. If you lived in the North of Ireland during the Troubles, however, you will likely need a dose of smelling salts after reading such a statement. The book, alas, obviously went to print before some very recent MI5 activity could be included in its story: the paying of compensation to journalist Vincent Kearney for “surveillance” of his phone while working at BBC Northern Ireland, being one example. (We are led to believe this was the first time the intelligence service has paid compensation to a journalist, went the smokescreen line). The Pat Finucane inquiry, meanwhile, is considering whether an MI5 propaganda campaign “legitimised” the lawyer as a target before his murder by the UDA in 1989.

Earlier this year, an MI5 watchdog concluded that the agency knew that an “agent X”, a neo-Nazi informant, was a misogynist obsessed with violence, and yet defended him in court when a BBC investigation attempted to name him.

Who watches the watchers, and does such secrecy from the security services make us safer, or does it erode the democracy it claims to preserve? In a strange way, this official book will make up your mind for you.

NJ McGarrigle is a journalist from Co Tyrone

Further reading

Spying on Ireland – British Intelligence and Irish Neutrality During the Second World War, by Eunan O’Halpin (Oxford University Press), shows how Britain plotted sabotage and spying in the country, and sought to tarnish the neutral State’s reputation internationally during the war through black propaganda operations.

James Rusbridger’s The Intelligence Game: Illusions and Delusions of International Espionage (IB Tauris) is a startling picture of the secret services, with the author stating: “Anyone who works in intelligence for more than ten years becomes slightly crazy”. Rusbridger argues that most espionage is useless and that agencies’ records do not justify their abuse of civil liberties.

Spycatcher: The Candid Autobiography of a Senior Intelligence Officer by Peter Wright (Viking) on his time in MI5 (1955-1976), in which he claimed a former head of the intelligence service, Roger Hollis, had been a Soviet agent. Margaret Thatcher’s government tried at great expense to block its publication, which backfired spectacularly, as the publicity generated huge sales.