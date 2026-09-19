Early Deane: Essential essays from a towering Irish revolutionary intellectual

Early Deane: Essays on Irish Literature, Culture and Politics by Seamus Deane Author : Seamus Deane; Maurice Fitzpatrick (ed) ISBN-13 : 978-1009630979 Publisher : Cambridge University Press Guideline Price : £25; 286pp

For his funeral, the BBC DJ John Peel asked that Teenage Kicks by the Undertones be played. The raucous energy of the Derry punk ensemble seemed a fitting tribute to a man who had revolutionised his listener’s musical habits. Had he opted for spoken words rather than sung lyrics, he might have asked not for Feargal Sharkey but for his fellow Derry man, Seamus Deane.

Take Why Bogside?, which opens with “The Bogside in Derry was a street, now it’s a condition” and closes with a dissection of gambling pathologies and state violence in the gerrymandered city: “Because all visible hope is denied in the sectarian society the man has sold himself to the visionary one. Between him and his desires is the pound note dangling on the end of a baton.”

As Stephen Rea wryly notes in his foreword to this collection of essays published between 1970 and 1985, “[t]here was an element of the punk in Deane”.

Deane’s forceful combination of the polemical and the analytic, the caustic and the cerebral, gives these essays a remarkable freshness. They do not read like epitaphs on past struggles or musings from another age but as texts that ask questions about freedom and authority, history and tradition, modernity and utopia, which are as relevant to Irish society today as they were when they first appeared under Deane’s name.

Jean-Paul Sartre, in his A Plea for Intellectuals, defined the classic intellectual as a “technician of practical knowledge”, someone who applies universal practices to particular situations. The scientists working on the Manhattan Project used their knowledge of the universal laws of nuclear physics to build an atomic bomb.

The “classic intellectual” has become the contemporary “expert”, the individual who draws on a specific body of universal knowledge to offer advice or supervise the implementation of a particular policy.

The revolutionary intellectual, on the other hand, is an individual who intervenes in the public arena, operating in the broader moral sphere of determining what overall goods are desirable for a society or what set of values might arguably contribute to its flourishing. It is the revolutionary intellectual who can say that there is nothing wrong with the science of the bomb but everything wrong with using it in the first place.

Deane most definitely saw himself as one of these revolutionary intellectuals and two essays – The Position of the Irish Intellectual and An Irish Intelligentsia: Reflections on Its Desirability – ponder the question of the intellectual in Irish life. He observes bleakly, “Ireland has its intellectuals, but has never had an intelligentsia, just as it has had its rebellions but never had a revolution”.

Seamus Deane and Brian Friel at the burial of Seamus Heaney, in Bellaghy, Co Derry, in 2013. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

“Intellectual” or even “academic” are usually terms of pragmatic disdain or mild rebuke in Irish public life, and Deane deplores the demotion of deep thought in favour of a consensual populism that endlessly repeats past errors: “We have mutilated our reality by our incomprehension; what we should do is to change that by the effort to comprehend what we have and what we have not done.”

For Deane, the “effort to comprehend” involves inevitably facing the facts of colony and empire. As the essays make abundantly clear, this does not involve a tiresome exercise of blaming it all on the Brits but, instead, implies a careful analysis of the paralysing effects of positing Britishness as a defining norm for Irishness, with the Irish being cast – and casting themselves – as either dangerous miscreants or lovable rogues.

In arguing that “A colony always wants to escape from its history. That is one of its characteristic colonial features,” Deane warns of the dangers of sentimentalising a precolonial past (the Gaelic Eden) or idealising a postcolonial future (when the island is one, all will be well).

The lucidity he calls for involves a due attentiveness to the present, to the “actualities” of Irish life, to the intractable presence of difference: “Irish unity, from no matter what point of view, is dependent for its success on an exclusive definition of what Irishness is. This is to put the cart before the horse. Irishness will be the result of unity, not the precondition of it.”

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The Field Day company provided an opportunity for Deane to intervene in the public sphere, and Early Deane includes some of his programme notes for Field Day productions alongside more manifesto-like proclamations of intents and first principles. For Deane, Field Day was to be a way to do both art and politics differently, bringing an awareness of political tensions and a sensitivity to historical legacies into artistic endeavour.

The endpoint was not to be the lame reproduction of partisan propaganda but a fundamental “reappraisal of the ways in which we traditionally regard Irish culture”. In a period when the Republic was becoming increasingly indifferent to the position of the nationalist community in Northern Ireland, Deane reminded southern audiences that the North could not somehow be wished away, and that issues of identity, belonging, agency and authority were ones that concerned all of the peoples on the island.

An issue which Deane identified early on as important and which is the subject of one of the strongest essays in the collection is what he called The Longing for Modernity. In that most enduring of Irish utopias, modernity has become the hallowed aim of the Irish polity. From the mid-19th century onwards, modernisation became the catchcry of liberation.

Seamus Deane in Derry. Photograph: Bobbie Hanvey Archives/John J Burns Library/Boston College

The notion of modernity in more recent times – combining progressive desires to do away with the dead hand of clericalism and conservative interests in ensuring economic enrichment – has remained a powerful mobilising force in the Irish political imaginary. Being modern means finally taking our place among the adult nations of the Earth.

Deane is wary of this conviction. After listing some of the less palatable outcomes of the modern project (world wars, concentration camps, nuclear weapons), he notes: “[r]ationality, it appears, needs no encouragement to compete with atavism in the production of misery.”

In this, he shares some of the scepticism of a thinker he greatly admired, Edmund Burke, but reaches radically different conclusions. If the ultimate point of engaging with the past was, for Burke, to conserve, then in Deane’s case, it was to subvert. In his view, the wholesale liquidation of the past in the modernist project, with its idealisation of future outcomes, deprived the Irish of the ability to locate radical strands in their own historical experience to challenge the contemporary status quo. It also leaves them bereft when extractivist modernity turns on them in the form of the climate crisis, and social cohesion comes under pressure from competing forms of instrumental self-interest with no regard for shared principles of solidarity.

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Maurice Fitzpatrick, in his valuable introduction to the collection, remarks that, for Deane, “authentic political engagement began at home”; yet this engagement was, of course, deeply informed by his readings of authors far from home, particularly in the French Enlightenment tradition.

The assuredness of Deane’s prose, the satirical edge, the ability to grasp a bigger picture, put Deane in the company of those Enlightenment writer-philosophers such as Voltaire and Rousseau who waged their own wars against political and social complacency.

Deane’s eye for the wider angle did not prevent him from showing a forensic attention to textual detail. In a remarkable essay on Synge’s Poetic Use of Language, Deane makes great play of verbal oppositions in Synge to reveal the basic structures of the playwright’s craft and argumentation.

Time and again, in discussing Oliver Goldsmith, Seán O’Casey, Seosamh Mac Grianna, Mary Lavin or Brian Friel, Deane moves with compelling ease from the general to the particular. It is noteworthy that almost all of the essays gathered together in The Early Deane were first published in small journals. This must explain, in part, their gloriously readable prose, their democratic attentiveness to legibility and readerly patience.

Though not immune to the insights of continental critical theory, Deane – as an accomplished poet and novelist – could not resist a good sentence and never let justified abstraction become a prisoner of unnecessary obscurity.

The Troubles, which dominated the period in which these essays were written, provided an understandable backdrop for many of the essays; they do not, however, define the works. For a writer who was sceptical of utopian longings, Deane was continuously preoccupied with the future. He did not want to be held hostage to present circumstances.

Now that Deane’s future has become our present, Maurice Fitzpatrick’s timely collection could not be more opportune. In his 1977 essay, The Northern Minority: The Super Teagues, Deane cheekily claims that the “so-called bluntness of the Northerner is no more than a kind of demoralised honesty”. This is an honesty that a post-truth world desperately needs.

Michael Cronin’s new book, Ireland: Why it Matters to be an Island, will be published by the Royal Irish Academy on September 24th

Further reading

Irish Romanticism: A Literary History

By Claire Connolly

Cambridge University Press, 2026

The early Deane was not always kind to Irish romanticism, seeing it as something of a conservative plot. In her luminous new study, Claire Connolly puts paid to many received ideas about the Irish Romantics and shows how writers as different as Maria Edgeworth, Thomas Moore and Sydney Owenson drew on the specificities of the Irish condition to generate a radical new energy in Irish writing.

From the Bog to the Cloud: Dependency and Eco-modernity in Ireland

By Patrick Bresnihan and Patrick Brodie

Bristol University Press, 2025

Honouring Deane’s commitment to the potential of post-colonial understandings of Irish culture, Bresnihan, a geographer, and Brodie, a media studies scholar, offer an absorbing and highly critical account of the imperial antecedents for the embedding of Ireland in the global digital economy.

Late Heaney

By Nicholas Allen

Oxford University Press, 2026

Seamus Heaney’s work was a constant source of critical and political interest for Seamus Deane, a lifelong friend of Heaney. Nicholas Allen’s beautifully observed study of Heaney’s last four collections is a deeply rewarding exploration of the many complexities of Heaney’s late style.