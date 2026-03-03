The Race Makers by Andrew Curran: Tackling the Enlightenment’s questionable legacy

In 2022, activists in Paris damaged a statue of the French philosopher Voltaire because of his repeated claims about the intellectual inferiority of non-Europeans. Photograph: Getty Images

The Race Makers: A History of the Enlightenment’s Most Dangerous Legacy Author : Andrew S. Curran ISBN-13 : 978-1908906632 Publisher : The Westbourne Press Guideline Price : £25

It’s a bad time to be one of the 18th-century’s greatest thinkers. In 2020, Edinburgh University renamed Hume Tower on its central campus because of Scottish philosopher David Hume’s white supremacist views. In 2022, activists in Paris damaged a statue of the French philosopher Voltaire because of his repeated claims about the intellectual inferiority of non-Europeans. In 2023, Trinity College Dublin de-named the Berkeley Library because of the Irish philosopher’s links to the slave trade.

These moves, by both institutions and citizens, are part of a relatively recent global reckoning with the dark side of the Enlightenment’s history. Andrew Curran’s latest work tackles what must be its most questionable legacy: the invention of race.

Early Modern understandings of human variety owed everything to the Bible. The Great Flood left Noah’s three sons and their wives to repopulate the world, each one providing the rootstock for a different human variety. As such, Christian orthodoxy supported monogenism, the idea that all humans share the same origin irrespective of skin colour.

This principle underpinned Louis XIV’s Code noir (1685), a law applied to African slaves in the French-controlled Caribbean. Their blackness did not condemn them as such. Ultimately, enslavement and conversion would bring salvation to these benighted children of God.

European colonial administrators and missionaries had brought destruction, disease and death to the so-called New World, along with their horses and Bibles. European thinkers of the 18th century relied on the writings of such individuals for their increasingly anthropological understanding of humanity.

Sceptics and the scientific community wondered about man’s place in nature and the reasons for physical differences among humans. The French freethinker François Bernier felt compelled to assert what his eyes could not deny. He had observed during a decade of travel in the Middle East and Asia “four or five types of race among men that are so obvious that they can justifiably serve as the basis for a new division of the Earth”.

Enlightenment science only believed what could be seen or rationally inferred, but this science was only as strong as the evidence it relied upon, which remained overwhelmingly the accounts of missionaries, adventurers, colonialists and traders. A nascent racial science would help to organise their xenophobia into more logical categories.

Sweden’s self-proclaimed “prince of the botanists”, Carl Linnaeus, bequeathed to zoology a system of classification by genus and species that we still use today. But his other influential but outrageous innovation was to classify homo sapiens into subspecies according to skin colour, geography and cultural features in his seminal System of Nature. At the bottom of his hierarchy of humanity were Africans, described as “black, phlegmatic, lazy”.

Arbitrary in the extreme and presenting all of nature as fixed and immutable, the Swede’s system enraged the French naturalist Buffon, for whom nature itself had a history that was in perpetual flux. Yet, like traditional Christian thinkers, he believed in human monogenism, arguing that the first humans were white, while other varieties “degenerated” over time through the forces of climate and environment. The fact remained, however, that “interfertility provided definitive proof that all humans belonged to a single, though variable, human species”.

On the other hand, Voltaire and Hume were the Enlightenment’s most ardent polygenists, insisting that physical distinctions between different groups amounted to essential and inalterable differences. This claim was both an anthropological assessment and an anticlerical argument, designed to undermine the Bible in general, and biblical monogenism in particular.

Along with Voltaire, Hume, and his fellow Scots, Adam Smith and William Robertson used these markers of racial difference to denote civilisational advancement. Their historical perspective “allowed Europeans to understand themselves as the racialised winners of a cognitive and commercial competition”. Philosophers like Kant, convinced by such historical arguments, failed to reconcile the racist theories he increasingly put forward with the Enlightenment’s supposed universalism.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the newly founded United States. Curran’s final chapter attempts to come to terms with Thomas Jefferson, author of the US constitution, supporter of progressive reform, and owner of 135 men, women and children. The question we must ask is, can we excuse the “sage of Monticello” because, evidently, his ideas were merely those of his age? We can, to a point, but we can also “confidently assert that Jefferson had the intellectual tools, opportunity, and contacts to interrogate his race-based thinking”.

As Voltaire once said: “To the living we owe respect; to the dead we owe nothing but the truth.” Similarly, we don’t owe the Enlightenment’s greatest minds anything more or less than the critical attitude they taught us to adopt, which is perhaps that era’s most important legacy. Ironically, it is also what allows us to expose and critique the Enlightenment’s dark side, as Andrew Curran has done with great style in this accessible, engaging and illuminating history.