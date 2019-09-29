Have you ever seen a photo that’s actually two photos? It doesn’t happen much in the digital age, but in the past you’d often send a roll of film to be developed and later find that two photographs had been superimposed into one. It’s disorientating to look at. You can’t really tell which parts belong where. You think you’re seeing one thing, then the ghost of something else rises up from beneath.

Republic of Shame, the achingly powerful first book by Caelainn Hogan, gives us the queasy sense of standing in a picture that is really two pictures, superimposed.