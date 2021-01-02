Rentier Capitalism: Eye-watering anecdotes and trillion-pound outrages

Book review: Brett Christophers is a prolific writer of sprawling, argumentative prose in this crackling thesis on a cruel economic order

Mic Moroney
“Orientated around ‘owning’ rather than ‘doing’, there is nothing innovative or entrepreneurial about rentiership.” Photograph: Getty Images

“Orientated around ‘owning’ rather than ‘doing’, there is nothing innovative or entrepreneurial about rentiership.” Photograph: Getty Images

Originally a French term, the rentier carries a vampiric odour, redolent of the Ancien Régime or the British landowning aristocracy: tapping gargantuan nourishment from the rent and toil of peasants on its vast estates.

The Irish Ascendancy were similarly perfumed by Maria Edgeworth’s novel, Castle Rackrent (1800), its crumbling pile mismanaged by the effete, dissolute family heirs. Decades before the Famine, “rackrent” became the catchphrase for brutally excessive rents extracted on pain of dispossession, perhaps even death on the roads.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.