Redemption by David Baldacci is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason book offer

A sneak preview of Saturday’s books pages

 

Redemption by David Baldacci is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason book offer. When you buy the newspaper at any branch, you can also buy this acclaimed thriller for €4.99, a saving of €7.

Congratulations to all the winners and the other nominees at last night’s An Post Irish Book Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin. You can read up on all the winners here, with links to reviews of almost all the winning titles, plus interviews and features.

In Saturday’s books pages, Bernardine Evaristo talks to John Self about her career and her Booker success and Mary O’Donnell reflects on her literary career. Reviews include Karl Whitney on Windrush; Niamh Donnelly on Boulevard Wren and other stories by Blindboy Boatclub; Liz Farsaci on In the Shadow of the Eighth by Peter Boylan & It’s a Yes by Grainne Griffin, Orla O’Connor, & Ailbhe Smyth, with Alison O’Connor; Kevin Gildea on Sloot by Ian Macpherson; Rosita Sweetman on To Speak for the Trees by Diana Beresford-Kroeger; Henrietta McKervey on The Personals by Brian O’Connell; Eoin Ó Broin on Anseo by Una-Minh Kavanagh; Deirdre McQuillan on Fashionopolis by Dana Thomas; Sarah Gilmartin on on That Taiga Syndrome by Cristina Rivera Garza, translated by Suzanne Jill Levine and Aviva Kana; Claire Hennessy on the best YA fiction of 2019; and Rob Doyle on The Atrocity Exhibition by JG Ballard.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.