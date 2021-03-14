Redder Days by Sue Rainsford: a unique new voice in Irish writing
Book review: dystopian novel examines the best and worst of our human instincts
Redder Days is Sue Rainsford’s second novel, following her much-praised 2018 debut, Follow Me To Ground. Photograph: Ali Rainsford
Reading dystopian fiction during a pandemic feels a bit masochistic. I admit my heart sank a little at the prospect of Redder Days, which is set in a world wracked by climate change and a mysterious contagion. It is huge testament, therefore, to the talents of the young Irish author Sue Rainsford that I was drawn in and completely gripped by this dark, mysterious tale.
Rainsford is a unique new voice in Irish writing. She stands apart from her millennial peers – her novels are a million miles away from You Know Who – and that is precisely what makes her so interesting.