Realist versus sceptic: Two takes on the climate crisis
Book reviews: Anatol Lieven believes political consensus can provide solutions, while Bjorn Lomborg argues against too much panic
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that we have 10 years to avoid irreversible impacts due to anthropogenic emissions. Photograph: Reuters/HO-Greenpeace/Beltra
Climate Change and the Nation State – The realist case by Anatol Lieven; False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet by Bjorn Lomborg
The world feels the heat like ever before. Warmth is shattering the Greenland ice shelf. Wildfires rage with such ferocity the exacerbating factor of climate disruption is undeniable, though it prompted United States president Donald Trump’s greatest environmental lie: “I don’t think science knows, actually.”