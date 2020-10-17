Realist versus sceptic: Two takes on the climate crisis

Climate Change and the Nation State – The realist case by Anatol Lieven; False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet by Bjorn Lomborg

The world feels the heat like ever before. Warmth is shattering the Greenland ice shelf. Wildfires rage with such ferocity the exacerbating factor of climate disruption is undeniable, though it prompted United States president Donald Trump’s greatest environmental lie: “I don’t think science knows, actually.”