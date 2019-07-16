David Epstein’s follow-up to his 2014 book The Sports Gene provides a counterbalance to Malcolm Gladwell’s “10,000 hours rule”. In Outliers, Gladwell argues that 10,000 hours of dedicated practice in a specific discipline is the minimum requirement for attaining success in that field. Epstein advocates for “range” and sets out to debunk the myth of the early start as being essential to success in later life.

He draws on examples from the world of sport, science, music, technology and medicine, to lend sufficient weight and breadth to his argument: too narrow a focus can lead to a dangerous attachment to our training and the tools of our trade.

Epstein cites the example of interventional cardiologists routinely placing stents in patients when the procedure is not necessary or beneficial. A more powerful illustration, however, is the example of the firefighters killed by a forest fire because they simply didn’t think to drop their heavy equipment when fleeing the flames.