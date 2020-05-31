Prize book quiz: test your knowledge to win a €200 books hamper

Welcome to The Irish Times prize book quiz: 50 questions to test your literary knowledge

 

Welcome to The Irish Times prize book quiz. You can put your knowledge of all things literary to the test by attempting these five themed rounds of 10 questions, compiled by Irish Times Books Editor Martin Doyle.

One lucky winner will receive a €200 hamper of new books from Kennys.ie, which will include a variety of bestselling fiction, literature, nonfiction and children’s books.

Kennys.ie is the online bookstore of independent Kennys Bookshop in Galway, which is celebrating 80 years in business this year. It stocks new, secondhand and rare books and has free delivery in Ireland on all books.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 5th, at 10pm GMT.

The winner will be announced online. Terms and conditions apply. You can read them here.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to enter.

Best of luck.

