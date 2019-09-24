In the Questions and Answers section at the back of Postscript, Cecelia Ahern’s sequel to her extremely successful debut, PS I Love You, the author says that she never intended to write this book and was always quite prickly when asked if she had plans to do so. It was only when rewriting her will following the birth of her second child that Cecelia was reminded “of the things people do for those they love in the event of having to leave them behind”.

The process of retracing her steps to research and write this book, of having to go back, mirrors the plot of Postscript itself, where the main character, Holly, is forced to revisit the loss of her young husband, Gerry, to cancer seven years previously.