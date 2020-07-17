Post-Colonial Love Poem: Dark humour flickering like a whiplash

“– everyone knows angels are white. Quit bothering with angels…They are no good for Indians…you better hope you never see angels on the rez…If you do, they’ll be marching you off to Zion or Oklahoma …”

Natalie Diaz’s darkly funny Abecedarian Requiring Further Examination of Anglikan Seraphym Subjugation of a Wild Indian Rezervation introduced me to When My Brother Was an Aztec, a key poetry collection from the last decade. In Post-Colonial Love Poem, Diaz has built something even more extraordinary.