“She has, as chimney sweepers, come to dust.

And bitten it. She has given up the ghost

and lies in cold obstruction”

So begins Death of an Actress, the first poem in Colette Bryce’s The M Pages (Picador, £10.99). Cataloguing euphemisms for death and dying, and finding them wanting, it sets the tone for a brilliant, moving book, whose efforts of affection are most affecting in the long title sequence remembering her sister.