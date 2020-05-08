Poetry round-up: Colette Bryce’s The M Pages is probing and smarting

Reviews: Paddy Bushe’s Peripheral Vision, Will Harris’s Rendang and Róisín Kelly’s Mercy

John McAuliffe

Colette Bryce is a poet of great assurance.

“She has, as chimney sweepers, come to dust.
And bitten it. She has given up the ghost
and lies in cold obstruction” 

So begins Death of an Actress, the first poem in Colette Bryce’s The M Pages (Picador, £10.99). Cataloguing euphemisms for death and dying, and finding them wanting, it sets the tone for a brilliant, moving book, whose efforts of affection are most affecting in the long title sequence remembering her sister.

