Poetry round-up: A distinctive, uncanny door to history slides open
New works from John McAuliffe, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin and Gerry Murphy
Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin’s latest poetry collection is called The Mother House. Photograph: Brian Mcgovern
John McAuliffe’s poetry is often described as domestic but there is nothing tame about McAuliffe’s rooms where anything could happen:
Once (I am 9 or 10, acting as if there was no use
in my thinking she’s the centre of the world),
my mother left the kitchen with tap running
over a half dozen peeled eggs in the steel sink.
The water’s a blur. Has she gone up town for milk?
The eggs are white and grey. And then the car returning…