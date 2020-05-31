Poetry round-up: A distinctive, uncanny door to history slides open

John McAuliffe’s poetry is often described as domestic but there is nothing tame about McAuliffe’s rooms where anything could happen:

Once (I am 9 or 10, acting as if there was no use

in my thinking she’s the centre of the world),

my mother left the kitchen with tap running

over a half dozen peeled eggs in the steel sink.

The water’s a blur. Has she gone up town for milk?

The eggs are white and grey. And then the car returning…