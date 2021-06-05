Poetry: Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Grace Willentz, Wanda Coleman, Patrick Cotter

Side A is an apt label for the first section of Sonic White Poise (Dedalus, €12.50). Patrick Cotter’s poetry has always been indebted to the music, the music of language as well as direct references such as “Lost in Music by Sister/ Sledge and Good Times by Chic” left playing in an empty room as “an offering” in Music for Ghosts.

That there isn’t a Side B is also typical of this deeply absurdist poet who claims: “The dog down my street knows Morse I swear... I know him by his barks alone.” When the dog sings of the Yellow Bittern, readers might suspect this is a portrait of the artist as a dog: “Maybe the dog is not the author of his own words but prodded into barking in Morse.”