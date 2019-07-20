Poetry: 20 July 1969 AD by Eamon Lynskey

“May the spirit in which we came

be reflected in the lives of all mankind”

When we pressed our footprints on your crust

we trod on centuries of endless yearning,

long fragmented into silvery dust,

O Queen of Tides

remembered snatches of old songs and rhymes

addressed to you by poets who disturbed

your tranquil seas with sad, despairing lines

Nightfarers’ Guide

and when we walked the pock-marked desert plains

our mediaeval ancestors believed

were gouged to show the murderous shape of Cain

Translucent Lantern

and sank our probes into your soil to gauge

was Beatrice right to hold the dark spots equal

to the bright and not more dense or rare,

Latona’s Child

and sent back images of figures lumbering

towards a distant hill where high beyond

the outline of a dry horizon’s rim

Apollo’s Kin

we saw our troubled homeland poised above us,

viridescent oceans veiled in cloud,

and felt this day must herald Pax Lunaris.

Eamonn Lynskey’s collection It’s Time was published by Salmon in 2017