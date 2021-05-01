Poems of the week: Eight Haiku
New works by Liam Carson
Liam Carson. Photograph: Jim Berkeley
snow swirling
outside the Railway Tavern –
first night in London
two old queens
mourn Liberace –
dust in sunlight
a fug of beer and weed
in the blazing sun –
The Pogues in the park
bubblegum scent
of amyl nitrate –
Goth club in Soho
****
hot sun at Slane…
Dylan’s long black coat
blows in the wind
belting out blues…
the mascara running
down Dylan’s face
a blazing day…
Dylan sings
of no heat in winter
new to Dublin…
waft of patchouli oil
in the Dandelion market
Liam Carson is director of the Imram Irish Language Literature Festival and author of the memoir Call Mother a Lonely Field. He is currently writing a memoir of vivid dreaming and the current pandemic, called Snow Angels in Darkness