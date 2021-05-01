Poems of the week: Eight Haiku

snow swirling

outside the Railway Tavern –

first night in London

two old queens

mourn Liberace –

dust in sunlight

a fug of beer and weed

in the blazing sun –

The Pogues in the park

bubblegum scent

of amyl nitrate –

Goth club in Soho

****

hot sun at Slane…

Dylan’s long black coat

blows in the wind

belting out blues…

the mascara running

down Dylan’s face

a blazing day…

Dylan sings

of no heat in winter

new to Dublin…

waft of patchouli oil

in the Dandelion market

Liam Carson is director of the Imram Irish Language Literature Festival and author of the memoir Call Mother a Lonely Field. He is currently writing a memoir of vivid dreaming and the current pandemic, called Snow Angels in Darkness