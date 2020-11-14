Poem of the week: Wild Horses, by Grace Wilentz

I got stuck on the moor,

thirty wild horses by the bridge

I couldn’t pass.

I was looking out to sea when suddenly,

a long sweeping line before me,

our gazes matched.

I stopped. They stopped.

A mare approached me, then a foal.

She sniffed me so close

her velvet nose

brushed my hand.

And then we passed,

a slow procession against

the stillness of the mountain.