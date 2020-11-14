Poem of the week: Wild Horses, by Grace Wilentz

Grace Wilentz
I got stuck on the moor,
thirty wild horses by the bridge
I couldn’t pass.

I was looking out to sea when suddenly,
a long sweeping line before me,
our gazes matched.

I stopped. They stopped.
A mare approached me, then a foal.

She sniffed me so close
her velvet nose
brushed my hand.

And then we passed,
a slow procession against
the stillness of the mountain.

  • Today’s poem is from Grace Wilentz’s debut collection, The Limit of Light (Gallery Press). She previously published a chapbook, Holding Distance (Green Bottle Press, 2019).