Poem of the week: Who

A light wind ruffles the river poplars,

rousing me from daydreams of gold and green;

when it reaches here, the beech leaves shiver

then settle back to this season’s regime

of warmth and silence and limitless time –

healing a body unused to this pace,

and with nothing to think of but how to find

more time to stow away in this place.

It moves through the woods, a secret spoken

by tree to tree, until it reaches the lane,

and from there, or thereabouts, half-woken,

a pigeon croons every now and again:

who? who is it? who-who, who is it?

who-who, who is it? who?

John FitzGerald’s latest book of poems, Darklight, with artwork by Dorothy Cross, was published by the Salvage Press in 2019

