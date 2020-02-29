Poem of the week: This Music by Liam Aungier

Remembers my dead father,

At a sunny street corner

A broken consort

Of fiddle and flute

And an instrument misnamed

The ‘woollen bagpipes’

Release The Lark

In the Clear Air,

The players lending life

To a time-worn tune

That gives delight and

Beguiles me from my grief.

A fiddler’s hand is acting

On the silver strings,

The pearls of his eyes closed

To the sun thronged street,

And the jostling shoppers,

And display windows proclaiming

Closing Down Sale! Everything Must Go!

I let fall a deluge

Of small change

Into the gaping mouth

Of a fiddle case.

The tune almost through

And it’s last notes dying fall

Into the air

Into the Clear Air.

Liam Aungier’s first collection Apples in Winter was published by Doghouse