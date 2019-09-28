Poem of the week: The Names of the Rat

I’m holed up under Robert Emmet Bridge.

I know who he was – an ancestor lapped his blood

as it ran downhill from the butcher’s block

outside St Catherine’s Church –

a meal to remember.

Then came the years of The Great Feast

when no one ever went hungry.

We acquired a taste for human meat –

strap me to your chest

I’ll eat your heart out.

It’s a rare treat now – my diet is more pedestrian

and amphibious. But in summer,

when hipsters hug the canal bank

I stuff myself with hummus and sushi.

In winter it’s back to worms and slugs

And fighting the swans for scraps of stale bread

sulky cygnets and cranky old gits

a bang of whose wing would break your back.

The cormorant puts himself up on his cross

and poses for photos.

My giant cousin, the otter, passes by

taking the watery metro home

to his river. There’s a one-legged bloke

whose name I don’t know.

I give him a wide berth –

He thinks my name is lunch.

I know the name you give me

when you say the word you bare your teeth

in weird defensive mimicry.

But that’s not who we are.

My true name is whistled down through our cells

a covenant carved in our skull’s catacombs

unspoken, unutterable, but borne before us

like an invisible escutcheon

to shield us from your hatred.

You want us not to be.

You plague us with your poison

it gleams yellow in our children’s eyes

as we watch them die.

But this land was promised us too,

Like you, we come from the boats

to settle in this holy ground.

Now, we live in each other’s shadow.

we breathe the same air, drink the same water

when you cut us, we bleed with your blood.

Michael O’Loughlin’s Poems 1980-2015 was published by New Island in 2017