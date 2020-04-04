Poem of the week: The Geese

All summer the geese

assemble on the

lake-shape inside

the high school track,

plump magistrates

lording their idleness,

chalking the clay

with chlorinate

droppings the color

of lichen; their loose

dander-froth rises

and falls in the white

heat. There’s a rhythm,

invisible, save for that dirty

down, like some great

breathing that the spider

webs’ blousing

at the mouths

of vents reveal. I feel

what it will be like

without me, the long

sigh, and these judges

sitting immovable

across the finish line.

Oana Sanziana Mariana was born in Romania. Her poetry has appeared in Modern Poetry in Translation, Poetry Jukebox, The Yale Review, and Artforum.