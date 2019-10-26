Poem of the week: The Builders
By Tony O’Dwyer
Queen’s College, Galway, 1900. Illustration: The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty
1848 Queen’s College, Galway
We are the gaunt men from Conamara,
Laying stone on carved stone,
Building, not for function, but to say
We need beauty and a fist of grain.
For that, and a bowl of soup, we’ll conjure
Gargoyles out of rock, smooth folds
Of vaulted ribs round doors,
Balanced by a science we need not know,
From springer stone to voussoir.
And in the evenings we’ll walk to An Ceathrú Rua
The pain of work coursing through our limbs;
Meet the setting sun, orange on fading blue,
A cabin, a wisp of smoke, a clamp of turf;
Gaze in contemplation of line and curve.
Tony O’Dwyer’s first collection Off Guard was published by Bradshaw Books in Cork. He was runner-up in the Patrick Kavanagh Award and is co-editor of Crannog literary journal