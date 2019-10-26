Poem of the week: The Builders

1848 Queen’s College, Galway

We are the gaunt men from Conamara,

Laying stone on carved stone,

Building, not for function, but to say

We need beauty and a fist of grain.

For that, and a bowl of soup, we’ll conjure

Gargoyles out of rock, smooth folds

Of vaulted ribs round doors,

Balanced by a science we need not know,

From springer stone to voussoir.

And in the evenings we’ll walk to An Ceathrú Rua

The pain of work coursing through our limbs;

Meet the setting sun, orange on fading blue,

A cabin, a wisp of smoke, a clamp of turf;

Gaze in contemplation of line and curve.

Tony O’Dwyer’s first collection Off Guard was published by Bradshaw Books in Cork. He was runner-up in the Patrick Kavanagh Award and is co-editor of Crannog literary journal