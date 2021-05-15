Poem of the week: Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Dogs, like time and tide,

wait for no man or woman, or virus.

But this dog was waiting for me,

and I couldn’t say no.

So check glasses, wellos, poo bags, collar.

Lead the way Macduff!

Late, thank God; the misanthropist’s delight.

We saw a trawler – out to sea, lights as beguiling,

as lonesome, as a funeral song.

We heard, then vaguely saw, a swan,

followed by another swan, flying,

barely able to know if that raw

asthmatic sound was from beak or wing.

A robin, more trusting than brave,

sang us the sweetest Evensong.

Another bird, even more startled

than us, with its helicopter wings,

took fright, took flight.

Far above us all a jet plane,

warm-framed in the twilight,

its jet trail rendered sweet

by the failing sunlight –

Red, and as beautiful as a comet’s tail.

Was it merely this (merely?!)

or every single thing gone before,

or the horror of now,

that sank me to my knees?

Peadar O’Donoghue is co-editor of PB Magazine, with his wife, Collette. He has published two collections of poetry, The Death of Poetry (PB Press 2019), and Jewel (Salmon Poetry 2012).