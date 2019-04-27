Poem of the week: Scullery

A place of cold comfort

a pot and pan place

a place to wash potatoes in that space-ship pot.

A place for Andrews Liver Salts

a treacle tin for rusty nails.

Old oil-stained rags in a ball.

No water came from the taps in the scullery

but from a barrel outside.

One day we will have running water

and when that day comes

Women will dance on Jupiter and

we will be liberated

from our picayune half selves.

A place to hide the Jeyes Fluid

but nothing could hide its smell.

A three-legged stool stood in the corner

it was brought in for the rosary.

No one wanted to be caught with it.

It had no luck that stool

it took nobody’s weight.

Although we were only floating feathers,

it still creaked out in agony.

The scullery was there,

and it was name checked often.

It had the measure of us

or at least our half measure.

A place of no comfort,

a cold place for Liver Salts

a puncture repair kit had squatters’ rights.

The scullery, a place to be cold in.

A room as empty as our chiselled hearts.

On winter nights the wind howled

round the gable end,

and walloped the scullery door

nearly taking it off its hinges.

A shout rang out,

it snapped our torpor in two.

Close the scullery door

and keep in the heat,

for the love and honour of Christ.

Rita Ann Higgins’s most recent books are Our Killer City (poems and essays) published by Salmon and Tongulish (Bloodaxe)