Poem of the week: Rhapsody in Pink

For Iseult

In the Rotunda delivery suite

Muffled midsummer sounds

Seep through an eighteenth-century sash.

Your clarinet solo a police siren,

That ambulance horn a baritone sax,

The traffic’s tympani and trombones

With jackhammers, wrecking balls,

And the street-painter’s Christ

Of a pro-life procession.

A Roma there on cardboard, a barber

Chorus, a barefoot clubber

Clutching her heels, and a vixen

From the Garden of Remembrance

Cat-walking the tramlines

En route from Chinatown

To a bin in Little Africa.

This is for you, a daughter’s daughter,

My own, my amniotic city

As the midwives wash you briskly

Within sight of a freshwater faucet

Where I’d meet my own granddad,

Gabardine open, tie thrown back,

And humming good old Gershwin

At the marble tub of the font.

He remembered drinking from it

Like a street-corner baptistry

Among draft-horses twenty hands high

Where you come gushing now, brand-new,

With a widow’s peak and wizened feet

And seeing the world in sepia.

Aidan Mathews is a poet, dramatist and fiction writer whose most recent collection Strictly No Poetry (Lilliput Press ) was published last year.

