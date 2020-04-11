Poem of the week: Rental

There’s nothing we can do

about the carpet

roves of straight lines turned

to furry clumps

cats scratching

and the dog’s paws

we return from a trip

the bang of mold in the bedroom

clothes slowly rotting in wardrobes

clotted with tie-dye spores

and it’s freezing in the winter

so, we cover the carpet with rugs

and new fittings for the cupboards

small, round, ceramic

blue and white

a different pattern on each

I leave them wrapped in brown paper

on the kitchen counter

the next afternoon

arrive home to new blue

paradise replacement

Julie Morrissy is the John Pollard Newman Fellow in Creativity at University College Dublin. Her collection Where, The Mile End (2019) is published by Book*Hug (Canada ) and tall-lighthouse (UK ).