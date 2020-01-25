Poem of the week: Photograph of Sylvia, 1942

The tip of her kitten’s tail worms its way

in between the fourth and fifth button

on the front of her short-sleeved summer dress

Tilting back on her heels

she holds him ‘rock a bye baby’ style

his two front paws pummelling the air

Daddy is the kitten’s name

The boy next door wears a striped t-shirt

gazing up at her, devoted, dazzled

His right hand on his right hip, his left

clasping one of her too-tight plaits.

Ainín Ní Bhroin has published poems and short stories in several journals and anthologies. She has received grants from the Arts Council and Westmeath County Council. Ainín works for Cyphers literary magazine