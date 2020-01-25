Poem of the week: Phenomenon

Snow falls and fills a valley

till the house fills with snow light

more clear more exact

than the usual musky dayligh

where a little tenderness

waits like pencilled hatching

just to the side of things

that favourite chair or the crooked

table polished by dailiness

is laid bare snow light

coming in from all sides looks

straight through the prism frankly

curious there is no myth

it says to equal this account

of surfaces and presences

it’s an old story but we

live in it you and I

the snow light mentions as it comes

in making itself at home

among the chairs and the small

piles of books

Fiona Sampson’s latest book is In Search of Mary Shelley. These poems are from the forthcoming Come Down (Little, Brown, Feb 2020).