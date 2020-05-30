Poem of the week: One

A new routine – out early with the gulls,

around the Head, as quiet now as crew-cut Colt,

its causeway spindly-boned and rising

through a low spring tide.

Our new obsessions, footsteps, totalled

on an App designed for everything except this –

and breath, the breath of all who might pass shy

of touching distance.

This new reality, those stats – the count

I’m keeping tabs on, how the numbers tally up

to one of my own blood this morning,

on that map.

i.m. Thomas Meade

Enda Coyle-Greene’s most recent collection is Indigo, Electric, Baby (Dedalus Press)