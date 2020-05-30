Poem of the week: One

A new work by Enda Coyle-Greene

A new routine – out early with the gulls,
around the Head, as quiet now as crew-cut Colt,
its causeway spindly-boned and rising
through a low spring tide.

Our new obsessions, footsteps, totalled
on an App designed for everything except this –
and breath, the breath of all who might pass shy
of touching distance.

This new reality, those stats – the count
I’m keeping tabs on, how the numbers tally up
to one of my own blood this morning,
on that map.

i.m. Thomas Meade

Enda Coyle-Greene’s most recent collection is Indigo, Electric, Baby (Dedalus Press)