Poem of the week: On the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

We must begin with an act of trust,

Even if it is born in the pillaged room,

Where lawmakers kneel behind their desks

As the mob tramples the law.

From the senators’ papers

That bear the prints of vandals’ shoes,

From the shards of shattered windows,

From pepper sprayed in policemen’s eyes

And from my daughter’s screams –

“Mommy, are we going to die?” –

From this destruction trust must emerge

And be placed in a better life.

*

Every farmer knows the soil

Will not yield a perennial harvest

From a single planting, and the yield

Of one harvest is a blessing of care.

The bread on the table will not

Knead itself. It takes all day

To keep an orderly house:

Mothers always have known this.

The thinker understands that ideas

Must suffer countless revisions

If they are to stand the test of time:

Not all revolutions begin the same.

The believer has learned that gratitude,

Which is invisible, immeasurable,

And is born of a willingness to love,

Is the strongest bond we share.

*

From my child’s stunned tears,

From the admission that too often

All of us got it all wrong, we must

Begin again to trust – and go on.





Carmen Bugan is author of several collections of poetry, most recently Lilies from America. Her memoir, Burying the Typewriter, was a BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week. She has also written Seamus Heaney and Eastern European Poetry: Poetics of Exile. A book of essays, Poetry and the Language of Oppression, is due this spring from Oxford University Press