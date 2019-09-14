Poem of the week: Murmuration

In a time of darkness smoke stacks

are soon lost, a vapour trail drifts

in the dawn light. I catch your breath

in the bedroom air; watch it swirl

round my fingers, slip through the crack

in the door, become a thought

cloud in the sky. We are shaped,

you say, by the past, the things

we dream about while the world

moves on. I murmur your name; a message

to the gods who have long departed,

wonder where we go from here.

*

As the day is dying small crowds gather

by the trees, the fields of Timoleague.

Night is falling fast but the wings

have it, starlings burst from branches,

twist and climb, all movement is here

in the curves and swerves, the air

brushes upturned faces as they rise

and fall, disappear like a farewell kiss.

Matthew Geden was born and brought up in the English midlands, moving to Kinsale in 1990. His most recent collection is The Place Inside (Dedalus Press)