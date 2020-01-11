Poem of the week: Memory

How do thoughts come to be gathered

together in the basket of each day?

How can that which has long passed

become alive again in the river of the heart?

A voice is calling through the wasteland,

a sound of blessing on the wind,

a simpler life within this world,

a song upon the lips each livelong day.

A gust of wind, and what was in the basket

is blown across the field and disappears,

and in the mystery of that loss and emptiness

a perfect leaf falls gently from the sky.

Christopher Eccles was born in East Africa and educated in Scotland and Trinity College, Dublin. He recently completed an MA in Creative Writing at the University of Limerick