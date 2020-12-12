Poem of the week: Make-believe by Gerald Dawe

Derek Mahon 1941-2020

You’ll be peering through the binoculars

from your final look-out post, I guess,

covering all the exits and entrances

of that most illustrious harbour mouth,

for that’s how it is this bright autumn

day in another coastal town you once

could call your own and on watch again

for what was happening beyond Howth Head.

Now your own dead have newly assembled

to welcome their prodigal son back home,

wherever that might be – under Cave Hill –

stepping out in full Hitchcockian mode,

pointing to this and that, a garden shed,

the vanished corner shop where all the pals

gathered seventy and more years ago

as the murky air settled on windowsill

and afternoons became dark before

you knew it and the chilly sky

broke to a grey-blue tinged with fire.

Oh yes, how easy it is to remember

what was left behind but not so good

when it comes to why. Why? Why? Why?

For there was no answer, and never is, so

let’s make-believe a scenario for your safe return:

a seal perhaps, rolling on the shallow rocks,

in sea-surge – maybe not; what about

that urban fox disappearing back

into its own territory, unseen,

or more like a local bird, soaring high

enough to have a really good look

at what lies below us here amongst

our ordinary lives of nooks and crannies.