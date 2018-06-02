Poem of the week: Longing

Old Picardy, dense in bottle-green trees

Verging on grassland and breathing forest;

Father walked out of the road into field of vision

White head above the grassy bank,

Saying to himself the words ‘tillage’ and ‘acreage,’

Water shone with a gilt gleam.

We were May-flies, short on bright fuses

Tall in tales. The shutters opened airy

On blue Gallic noon, the attic windows

Within which I slept were not to be opened

To protect the hirondelles. Forever Picardy,

Before longing, worm in the apple, the swallows flown.

Patrick Kehoe’s collections are “Its Words You Want” ( Salmon Poetry ) and “The Cask of Moonlight” ( Dedalus Press ). He collaborated with singer/songwriter Sonny Condell for their album “Seize the Day”