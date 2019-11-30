Poem of the week: Lifta’s voices by Seamus Cashman

When the misted darkness slips away,

sneaking down slopes

to hide from eyes that stare;

when light uplifts in open air

and revels with voices there:

– then, in the bright of day

hearts break once more;

break as they broke in forty eight,

and forty nine, in fifty, fifty one

on and on, in a mosaic of time

and faces, crackling aged wrinkles

round the eyes and door of each home.

As with famine homes on Achill,

abandoned homes on islands

of water or of land, by river, lake

or limestone shale, where shadows hide

when house is home and empty,

people gone

Lifta’s homes squat here, and stare.

Still in their aureole of longing,

sunken wells of longing.

Across their stony tellings is

belonging; beneath its stony will,

belonging; upon its empty walls,

belonging.

And when all passers-by are home,

Lifta shouts into its sky

stone words, not steel nor gas,

stone kitchen words of home

that Lifta’s voices know.

Lifta is an empty Palestinian village outside Jerusalem, depopulated since 1948. Seamus Cashman’s recent works include That Morning Will Come: New and Selected Poems (2007) and The Sistine Gaze (2015), both published by Salmon