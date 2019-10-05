Poem of the week: László Kovács and His Sons Cross the Border

The Russian border guards are slow to leave

Their bewildered prisoners. But for a song

They sell their watches, helmets, all the gear

That turns a man into a soldier and back into

A man. When, finally, they leave, they take

Everything not nailed down; ripping the light

From the walls, the wires, the ceramic toilets,

All the forensic evidence of their existence.

Days later, László takes his two blonde sons

Out of their grey school. Outside, he tries

To shake them free but the grey is inclined

To hold on. With some garish manipulation

Of his hands, he produces two white flowers

And locates them under the boys’ jumpers,

Under their shirts, up against their hearts.

He places the boys in the small metal egg

Of his car and drives to the border post

With Austria, where he crosses and crosses

And crosses again, testing their future.

Ron Carey’s first collection, Distance, was nominated for the Forward Prize Best First Collection. His second collection is Racing Down the Sun (Revival Press)