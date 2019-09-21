Poem of the week: Kalinovik

More like the wind and less like the fire-

more like stray dogs’ ribs and less like

the butt of a rifle. An empty school

whose windows were darkened. We learned

how to string laundry above conspicuous

red puddles. More like men with matted

beards and hand-rolled cigarettes and less

like a bomb. From behind locked doors in the only

hotel in Kalinovik, the gruff voices of chetniks.

We saw far away photographs of Pepsi ads

and Welcome to Sarajevo! painted on a peeling wall.

Pregnant bellies were living bellies. Somebody

wrote this down. There were men in space

and men shaking hands, somewhere.

Somewhere, a man with your throat in his hands

called you by a name that is not yours,

while down your old street, the children

covered their heads with the sheets while they slept.

Shannon Kuta Kelly’s work has appeared in Poetry Ireland Review, Tangerine and Crannog. She lives in Galway.